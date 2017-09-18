Boeing has chosen Triumph Group as a key supplier for the aerospace and defense company’s trainer aircraft offering to the U.S. Air Force‘s T-X program.
Triumph’s Red Oak, Texas-based Aerospace Structures business would supply wing, vertical tail and horizontal tail structures if the military branch picks Boeing as T-X primary contractor, Boeing said Friday.
Boeing announced in May it will assemble the trainer aircraft at its St. Louis, Missouri-based facility if the company’s team with Saab wins the Air Force T-X contract.
Karl Jeppesen, vice president of supplier management for Boeing’s defense, space and security segment, said Triumph has previously supplied components for Boeing’s V-22 Osprey and C-17 Globemaster III platforms.
Boeing expects to create 950 direct and indirect jobs through the partnership.
The Air Force is slated to award the potential $16 billion T-X contract later this year to replace the service branch’s fleet of T-38 trainer platforms.
Triumph Named Component Supplier for Boeing T-X Trainer Aircraft Offering
