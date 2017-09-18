The U.K. ministry of defense has selected 25 projects that suggested multiple systems to resupply the country’s troops with weapons, food, clothing, equipment and medical supplies, National Defense Magazine reported Friday.
UK Defense Ministry Chooses 25 Winners for Global Troop Resupply Challenge
The U.K. ministry of defense has selected 25 projects that suggested multiple systems to resupply the country’s troops with weapons, food, clothing, equipment and medical supplies, National Defense Magazine reported Friday.
Harriett Baldwin, British minister for defense procurement, said that winning ideas under the Last Mile challenge include robotic ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous hover bikes and delivery applications.
Baldwin added the winners come from multiple countries and will receive a combined $2.7 million to build resupply demonstrators during the six-month phase of the projects.
Winners of the competition include Animal Dynamics, BAE Systems, Barnard Microsystems, Blue Bear, Horiba Mira, Marble Aerospace, Pearson Engineering, QinetiQ, RED Scientific and Steelrock UAV Solutions.