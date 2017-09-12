The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wants information on industry vendors that can help develop and implement an “employee-centric” employment verification process.
USCIS said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Friday that it aims to partner with industry on the development of identity verification and management tools that will help individuals validate their identity and work authorization status.
The program intends to eliminate the need for work-authorized U.S. citizens to go through the E-Verify process multiple times for different employers as well as allow employees to directly resolve data mismatches, called tentative non-confirmations, with the government.
The effort also seeks to help employees gain direct control over their data and a stake in the employment verification process.
The new E-Verify system would also remove employers from the TNC process and provide responses on an individual’s employment eligibility status in a streamlined manner.
Responses to the request for information are due Sep. 22.
USCIS Seeks Info on Potential Sources of Employee Identity Verification System
