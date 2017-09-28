Vencore‘s research arm has selected electrical supplies and services company Irby as the exclusive distributor of a power grid infrastructure monitoring technology to customers across the U.S. utility sector.
Irby agreed to market and sell Vencore Labs-developed SecureSmart platform along with planning, security and operations consulting services under the distribution agreement, Vencore said Wednesday.
SecureSmart is designed to help operators secure advanced metering infrastructure and supervisory control and data acquisition systems from network intrusions and cyber threats.
Mississippi-based Irby operates as a subsidiary of Sonepar USA and offers electrical transmission, distribution and substation equipment.
Vencore Labs, Irby Sign Grid Monitoring Tech Distribution Pact
Vencore‘s research arm has selected electrical supplies and services company Irby as the exclusive distributor of a power grid infrastructure monitoring technology to customers across the U.S. utility sector.
Irby agreed to market and sell Vencore Labs-developed SecureSmart platform along with planning, security and operations consulting services under the distribution agreement, Vencore said Wednesday.
SecureSmart is designed to help operators secure advanced metering infrastructure and supervisory control and data acquisition systems from network intrusions and cyber threats.
Mississippi-based Irby operates as a subsidiary of Sonepar USA and offers electrical transmission, distribution and substation equipment.