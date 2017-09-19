Vencore to Conduct Oceanography R&D for Navy

Vencore has won a potential five-year, $22.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to conduct a research and development project that will focus on ocean dynamics and prediction oceanography.
The service branch received multiple offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract through a broad agency announcement from the Naval Research Laboratory and obligated $741,951 in working capital funds at the time of award, the Defense Department said Monday.
NRL sought proposals for the development of computer-based ocean and sea ice models, data assimilation technology and satellite oceanographic data analysis technology.
Vencore will perform contract work at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and is scheduled to complete work by Sept. 14, 2022.
