Vencore has received a potential 18-month, $5 million to continue to help the General Services Administration‘s Public Building Service integrate data and manage data repositories.
The company said Thursday it will provide data repository and data integration, program and project management, and technical support services under the follow-on contract.
PBS has worked with Vencore in the past three and a half years on the service’s Enterprise Data and Repository Management program.
Vencore has also provided enterprise system development, application maintenance and project oversight services to help GSA address its business and strategic information technology objectives.
Vencore to Extend GSA Data Integration, Repository Mgmt Support
