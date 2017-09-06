ViaSat has supplied an end-to-end Link 16 communications system to support Halifax-class frigates of Canada’s navy.
The fleet-wide Link 16 multi-link upgrade will help the Canadian navy boost its communications capacity with U.S., NATO and other allied forces as well as prepare for and address potential at-sea threats, ViaSat said Tuesday.
“The Halifax-class frigates are the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy and require a communications infrastructure that will enable sailors to more effectively communicate worldwide today and into the future,” said Ken Peterman, president of government systems at ViaSat.
Peterman noted that the delivery represents ViaSat’s capacity to offer integrated capacities for Canada’s armed forces including interoperable communications systems for all missions, networks and platforms.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates teamed up with ViaSat to develop a repair, maintenance and upgrade hub for the latter’s Link 16 terminals.
ViaSat Delivers Link 16 Communications Systems for Canadian Navy’s Halifax-Class Frigates
ViaSat has supplied an end-to-end Link 16 communications system to support Halifax-class frigates of Canada’s navy.
The fleet-wide Link 16 multi-link upgrade will help the Canadian navy boost its communications capacity with U.S., NATO and other allied forces as well as prepare for and address potential at-sea threats, ViaSat said Tuesday.
“The Halifax-class frigates are the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy and require a communications infrastructure that will enable sailors to more effectively communicate worldwide today and into the future,” said Ken Peterman, president of government systems at ViaSat.
Peterman noted that the delivery represents ViaSat’s capacity to offer integrated capacities for Canada’s armed forces including interoperable communications systems for all missions, networks and platforms.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates teamed up with ViaSat to develop a repair, maintenance and upgrade hub for the latter’s Link 16 terminals.