Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential nine-year, $272 million contract from the Commonwealth of Virginia to help the state establish a marketplace of consolidated information technology platforms and services as part of a technology infrastructure modernization effort.
The contract has a five-year base term worth approximately $165 million and four option years that could reach a ceiling value of $272 million should the state exercise all options, SAIC said Thursday.
Bob Genter, senior vice president of SAIC’s federal civilian customer group, said the company will work with the Virginia Information Technology Agency as a multisourcing service integrator to implement a consolidated IT service marketplace designed to ensure oversight and security of IT projects and facilitate the purchase of tech-related products and services.
SAIC will also coordinate and track suppliers of IT infrastructure support services for the commonwealth’s executive branch agencies under the contract.
Virginia Taps SAIC for Potential $272M Multisourcing IT Service Integration Support; Bob Genter Comments
