Voti to Deploy Additional Security X-Ray Scanners on USAF Bases
The U.S. Air Force has ordered additional Voti Detection-made scanners in a move to increase security of the military branch’s facilities.
Voti said Wednesday it will supply the Air Force with XR3D-60 and XR3D-6D scanners designed to examine scanned images and identify potential threats.
The platforms are equipped with three-dimensional X-ray technology that employs detection algorithms and geometries to discern concealed objects.
Rory Olson, president and CEO of Voti, said the company aims to help secure USAF bases from various threats with technology.