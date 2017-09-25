WidePoint has received an initial task order to build an online portal for U.S. Coast Guard personnel to manage the service branch’s telecommunications assets as well as provide cellular wireless services to USCG components.
The Coast Guard will implement WidePoint’s ITMS Telecom Lifecycle ManagementPortal in an effort to simplify invoicing, billing, payment, ordering, delivery, reporting, auditing and asset inventory management processes, the company said Monday.
The order was awarded through the Department of Homeland Security’s Cellular Wireless Managed Services blanket purchase agreement.
WidePoint will also provide CWMS to Coast Guard components as well as help the service branch manage cost, schedule, risk and technical performance of its telecommunication systems as part of the branch’s TEM pilot project.
The company noted it encourages all DHS components to provide feedback on managed mobility service offerings under the department-wide CWMS BPA.
WidePoint to Help Coast Guard Implement Web-Based Telecom Asset Mgmt Platform
