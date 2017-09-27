The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded Xtera a contract to build a new regional submarine cable system designed to offer high-bandwidth subsea connectivity.
Xtera said Wednesday it will provide a turnkey system that consists of undersea optical repeaters, cable, marine services and the company’s Nu-Wave Optima submarine line terminal equipment under the contract.
Nu-Wave Optima is a dense wavelength division multiplexing technology that works to accommodate multiple networking applications.
The company’s submarine repeater employs Raman technology designed to support data transmission.
Xtera noted it uses undersea amplifiers to facilitate un-repeatered and repeatered connectivity speeds of up to 40 terabits per second with a single fiber pair.
The contract represents the company’s second subsea system development project with DISA and first turnkey project since its purchase by private equity firm H.I.G. Capital in February.
Xtera to Build Regional Submarine Cable System for DISA
