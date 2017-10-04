The U.S. Navy has issued the final request for proposals on a carrier-based unmanned aerial refueling tanker to four contractors, USNI News reported Tuesday.
Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Atomics received the RFP for the air segment of the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned tanker last week, the report noted.
The Navy will require the companies to develop MQ-25 platforms that can supply approximately 15,000 pounds of fuel at 500 nautical miles from the carrier.
MQ-25 is also expected to extend the strike radius of aircraft to more than 700 nautical miles.
General Atomics has given USNI News the first images of its MQ-25 concept, which features a wing-body-tail design similar to the company’s Avenger remotely piloted aircraft.
Terry Kraft, a vice president at General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business unit, said the company’s MQ-25 offering will also support potential weaponization and the integration of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools.
4 Companies Receive Final Navy RFP for MQ-25 Stingray Unmanned Tanker Program
