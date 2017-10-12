Aerojet Rocketdyne has developed four engines that will support NASA‘s maiden flight for the Space Launch System.
The company said Wednesday that the RS-25 engines are now ready to be integrated on the SLS rocket’s core stage in preparation for the Exploration Mission-1 mission.
“These four EM-1 engines have … powered 21 shuttle flights with the most experienced engine, E2045, having flown on 12 separate flights,” said Dan Adamski, RS-25 program director at Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne president and CEO, said that the SLS propulsion system represents the development of EM-1 and the country will soon launch the new capacities that aim to help humans explore deep space.
EM-1 will launch the Orion spacecraft into an orbit around the moon as well as deploy 13 small satellites in deep space.
Aerojet Rocketdyne will store the RS-25 engines at NASA’s Stennis Space Center prior to its integration with the core stage currently under development at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
Aerojet Rocketdyne-Built Engines for NASA Space Launch System Now Ready for Integration
