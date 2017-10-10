Aerojet Rocketdyne will help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop and test a propulsion system as part of the Advanced Full Range Engine program that aims to realize reusable hydrocarbon propulsion technologies.
AFRE looks to develop a propulsion system that could operate at up to hypersonic speed in an effort to deploy responsive hypersonic aircraft for different military missions, the company said Monday.
“Through the AFRE program, we aim to mature the design and component technologies and bring them together to conduct a full system-level turbine-based combined cycle (TBCC) ground test demonstration,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.
She added that developing propulsion systems for subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic speeds will pave the way for high-speed military aircraft to facilitate air dominance.
DARPA previously awarded a potential $21.4 million contract to Orbital ATK to look into the feasibility of integrating new aircraft propulsion systems with turbine and hypersonic engine technologies.
Orbital ATK’s contract was also part of the AFRE program, with $1 million in fiscal 2017 research and development funds obligated at the time of award.
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Support DARPA Propulsion System Dev’t & Test Program; Eileen Drake Comments
Aerojet Rocketdyne will help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop and test a propulsion system as part of the Advanced Full Range Engine program that aims to realize reusable hydrocarbon propulsion technologies.
AFRE looks to develop a propulsion system that could operate at up to hypersonic speed in an effort to deploy responsive hypersonic aircraft for different military missions, the company said Monday.
“Through the AFRE program, we aim to mature the design and component technologies and bring them together to conduct a full system-level turbine-based combined cycle (TBCC) ground test demonstration,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.
She added that developing propulsion systems for subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic speeds will pave the way for high-speed military aircraft to facilitate air dominance.
DARPA previously awarded a potential $21.4 million contract to Orbital ATK to look into the feasibility of integrating new aircraft propulsion systems with turbine and hypersonic engine technologies.
Orbital ATK’s contract was also part of the AFRE program, with $1 million in fiscal 2017 research and development funds obligated at the time of award.