Charles River Analytics has received a 27-month contract valued at approximately $750,000 to develop and deliver probabilistic reasoning tools for the U.S. Air Force.
The company said Tuesday it will employ its Figaro opensource probabilistic programming language to develop the Probabilistic Reasoning for Enhanced Course of Action Generation or PRECOG system.
The effort aims to eliminate the disadvantages brought about by the hostility and uncertainty of space domain through algorithms designed to generate efficient courses of action or COA.
“In PRECOG, we’re developing tools and methods for satellites to autonomously reason about their environment and select COAs for the satellite to implement based on the assessment of the world,” said Dr. Brian Ruttenberg, senior scientist at Charles River and principal investigator for PRECOG.
Paul Szymanski of the Space Strategies Center and Professors Rina Dechter and Alexander Ihler of the University of California at Irvine will provide support for the effort.
Air Force Taps Charles River Analytics to Produce Probabilistic Reasoning Tools
