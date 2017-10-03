Air Force Taps Colsa for C4ISR, Cyber Advisory Services

Colsa has received a one-year, $56.2 million contract modification to advise the U.S. Air Force on the command, computer, communications, control, intelligence and reconnaissance and cybersecurity areas.
The Defense Department said Monday the company will provide technical and management advisory services as well as perform additional acquisition, research, development, test and evaluation support services under the modification.
The Air Force obligated $14.1 million in maintenance funds at the time of award.
Locations of work include:
- Beale Air Force Base, California
- Edwards Air Force Base, California
- Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
- Gunter Annex, Alabama
- Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts
- Hill Air Force Base, Utah
- Langley Air Force Base, Virginia
- Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
- Robins Air Force Base, Georgia
- San Antonio, Texas
- Scott Air Force Base, Illinois
Colsa also won a potential $103 million ontract last year to provide scientific and analytical services to the Defense Intelligence Agency‘s Missile and Space Intelligence Center.
