Sierra Nevada Corporation and Embraer Defense & Security have received orders from the U.S. Air Force to deliver six additional A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in support of the A-29 Afghanistan Program.
Embraer said Wednesday the aircraft units will be manufactured in Jacksonville, Florida.
The addition brings the program’s total aircraft count to 26.
The A-29 is a light attack aircraft that employs electronic, electro-optic, infrared, laser and radio systems; and a high munition capacity to perform in extreme climates and rugged terrain.
It is primarily used for training and reconnaissance operations.
The USAF-certified aircraft is used by 13 air forces worldwide and has been employed in Afghanistan operations since 2016.
Air Force Taps Sierra Nevada and Embraer Defense & Security for Additional A-29 Aircraft
Sierra Nevada Corporation and Embraer Defense & Security have received orders from the U.S. Air Force to deliver six additional A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in support of the A-29 Afghanistan Program.
Embraer said Wednesday the aircraft units will be manufactured in Jacksonville, Florida.
The addition brings the program’s total aircraft count to 26.
The A-29 is a light attack aircraft that employs electronic, electro-optic, infrared, laser and radio systems; and a high munition capacity to perform in extreme climates and rugged terrain.
It is primarily used for training and reconnaissance operations.
The USAF-certified aircraft is used by 13 air forces worldwide and has been employed in Afghanistan operations since 2016.