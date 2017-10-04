Airbus, Thales Extend Military Flight Simulator Supply Partnership

Airbus has ordered an additional two flight training simulators from Thales for the AM400 military transport aircraft crewmen of the French and German air forces.
Both simulators are designed to prepare A400M crews for missions such as in-flight refueling and low-level tactical operations, Thales said Tuesday.
Thales has delivered A400M full flight simulators and a pair of flat panel flight training equipment to France, Germany, U.K. and Airbus’ international training center in Seville, Spain.
A400M Training Services — a joint venture between Airbus and Thales — oversees training, maintenance and support services at a Royal Air Force training school in Oxfordshire, England
ATSL has helped train more than 204 engineers, 20 loadmasters and 24 pilots through RAF’s Brize Norton training facility so far this year.
