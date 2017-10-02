Intelsat‘s digital satellite launched Friday aboard Arianespace‘s Ariane 5 rocket to deliver connectivity to customers in the Americas, Africa and Europe.
Intelsat 37e satellite is based on the Boeing 702 platform and will work to support enterprise, broadband, government and mobility applications once it begins operations, Boeing said Friday.
Intelsat 37e is the seventh satellite that Boeing has launched this year and the fourth spacecraft that the aerospace company has built for Intelsat’s EpicNG satellite system.
The newly-launched satellite is designed to offer interconnectivity between C-, Ku- and Ka-bands for wireless backhaul, enterprise, government and mobility networks, Intelsat said Friday.
Intelsat 37e will initially deliver support to companies such as Algeria Telecom, Omni-Access, Speedcast and TIM Brazil.
Arianespace Launches Boeing-Built Digital Satellite for Intelsat
Intelsat‘s digital satellite launched Friday aboard Arianespace‘s Ariane 5 rocket to deliver connectivity to customers in the Americas, Africa and Europe.
Intelsat 37e satellite is based on the Boeing 702 platform and will work to support enterprise, broadband, government and mobility applications once it begins operations, Boeing said Friday.
Intelsat 37e is the seventh satellite that Boeing has launched this year and the fourth spacecraft that the aerospace company has built for Intelsat’s EpicNG satellite system.
The newly-launched satellite is designed to offer interconnectivity between C-, Ku- and Ka-bands for wireless backhaul, enterprise, government and mobility networks, Intelsat said Friday.
Intelsat 37e will initially deliver support to companies such as Algeria Telecom, Omni-Access, Speedcast and TIM Brazil.