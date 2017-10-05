The Army Research Laboratory has amended a broad agency announcement for basic and applied scientific research to add a new topic within the BAA’s information sciences campaign.
According to a special notice published Tuesday on the FedBizOpps website, the addition of the artificial intelligence and machine learning topic to the BAA will be further discussed during an Industry Day which will be held on Oct. 24.
ARL and the Algorithmic Warfare Cross Functional Team will co-host the Industry Day to interact with, create synergy and respond to inquiries from businesses, counterparts and other partners for the BAA.
AWCFT seeks to merge big data and machine learning techniques to address problem sets across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise.
The report added that the ARL invites participants to submit applications and other documents for the BAA.
Army Research Lab Adds AI, Machine Learning Topic in Scientific Research BAA
