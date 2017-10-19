Army Plans L3 Upgrade Kit Buy for Mine Detection Systems

The U.S. Army has announced it plans to buy up to 1,800 units of L3 Technologies-built upgrade kits to modernize the service branch’s mine detection platform.
A justification and approval notice published Tuesday on FedBizOpps says the Army requires kits to address AN/PSS-14 maintainability, performance, reliability and sustainment requirements.
The service branch aims to convert its current mine detection systems into the AN/PSS-14C configuration.
AN/PSS-14 is produced by L3’s Cyterra subsidiary and designed to help soldiers detect landmines through ground penetrating radar and metal detector technologies that employ data fusion algorithms.
