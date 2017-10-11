Saab has received a $13.4 million order from the U.S. Army to produce additional shoulder-launched weapon systems designed to hit targets inside buildings or fortifications.
The company said Tuesday it is scheduled to deliver the AT4 Confined Space Reduced Sensitivity weapons to the service branch in 2019.
AT4CS RS works to generate a behind-armor effect inside a target within a range of 20 to 300 meters and protect vital assets such as fixed installations and supply points.
Michael Andersson, president and CEO for Saab’s North American arm, said the company has more than 600,000 AT4 units to U.S. military customers in the past three decades.
Saab also developed extended-range and high-explosive variants of its AT4CS technology based on the company’s 84-millimeter weapon product range.
AT4CS ER and AT4CS HE are designed to offer fire support capacity for military operations in confined spaces.
Army Orders Additional Saab Anti-Armor Weapon Systems
