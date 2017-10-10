Army Secures 1st of 6 Updated Abrams Battle Tanks From Joint Systems Manufacturing Center

The U.S. Army has accepted the first of six production vehicles of the newest version of the Abrams main battle tank from the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center workforce.
The service branch said Monday that production of the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 battle tank occurs at the JSMC in Lima, Ohio and the Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama.
General Dynamics‘ land systems business unit helped modernize the electronic systems, weapons and protection components of the initial M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks which are slated for deployment in fiscal 2020.
“This version is the most modernized configuration of the Abrams tank, having improved force protection and system survivability enhancements and increased lethality over the M1A1 and previous M1A2 variants,” said Lt. Col. Justin Shell, product manager for Abrams at the Army.
M1A2 SEPV3 was equipped with a joint tactical radio system, power generation and distribution, line replaceable unit/line replaceable modules redesign, counter remote control improvised explosive devices and ammunition data link updates.
The updated Abrams battle tank also features a new auxiliary power unit and armor upgrades to help meet sustainability, reliability, protection and onboard power requirements.
