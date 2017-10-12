The First Responder Network Authority and AT&T have launched a developer program which aims to promote public safety-focused innovation and provide communications tools for first responders.
AT&T said Wednesday that the program also aims to develop an application store wherein first responders can acquire products and services purpose-built for specific requirements.
“This program will tap into the expertise and creativity of the developer community to drive innovation for public safety … It will also connect first responders with developers to create apps that will help them stay safe and save lives,” said Mike Poth, CEO at FirstNet.
The FirstNet developer program aims to create new technologies that can offer users with forensic intelligence, field reporting and records management, in-building mapping and situational awareness capacities.
AT&T and FirstNet will team up to evaluate the performance and potential source code vulnerabilities, provide and publish a certified or reviewed rating for applications submitted through the FirstNet app store.
AT&T, FirstNet Unveil Developer Program for Public Safety Innovation
