Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister of Australia, has said that the government will equip the country’s navy with the latest technology offerings from around the world as part of a potential multi-billion dollar investment.
According to a report published Tuesday on Turnbull’s website, the future investment will look to fit future Australian vessels with equipment that can protect the country in the future decades.
“Under the plan, the combat management system for Australia’s fleet of nine Future Frigates will be provided by the Aegis Combat Management System, together with an Australian tactical interface, which will be developed by SAAB Australia,” the report noted.
The report added that the Turnbull Government strategic enterprise approach also mandates future ship projects to be equipped with either a SAAB Australia-built combat management system if the vessels do not require an Aegis combat system.
Australia to Equip Future Frigates with New Tech Under Potential Multi-Billion Dollar Investment
Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister of Australia, has said that the government will equip the country’s navy with the latest technology offerings from around the world as part of a potential multi-billion dollar investment.
According to a report published Tuesday on Turnbull’s website, the future investment will look to fit future Australian vessels with equipment that can protect the country in the future decades.
“Under the plan, the combat management system for Australia’s fleet of nine Future Frigates will be provided by the Aegis Combat Management System, together with an Australian tactical interface, which will be developed by SAAB Australia,” the report noted.
The report added that the Turnbull Government strategic enterprise approach also mandates future ship projects to be equipped with either a SAAB Australia-built combat management system if the vessels do not require an Aegis combat system.