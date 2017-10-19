Jerry Dotson
Avaya‘s government solutions business has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for its unified communications product line through a partnership with collab9.
The Avaya Aura Communication Manager product portfolio is now available to government agencies as a FedRAMP-compliant offering with an authority to operate at the moderate level, Avaya said Thursday.
Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya Government Solutions, said the company will offer enterprise-grade UC services to government customers on a fixed cost per user basis.
Dotson added that the cloud-based UC services will work to help agencies manage risks, address technical debt, lessen resource use and boost productivity.
The product suite includes managed voice over internet protocol telephony; enterprise voice messaging and audio conferencing; audio, video and web collaboration; instant messaging; and mobility management.
Avaya, collab9 Partner to Offer FedRAMP-Compliant Unified Comms Products; Jerry Dotson Comments
