Avaya’s Govt Arm, collab9 Form Cloud Unified Comms Partnership; Jerry Dotson Comments
Jerry Dotson
Avaya‘s government solutions business and collab9 have signed a partnership agreement to offer unified communications services to federal agencies.
Avaya said Wednesday its Aura Communication Manager product suite is part of collab9’s unified communications-as-a-service platform certified through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya Government Solutions, said the partnership aims to provide customer agencies access to enterprise-grade UC service offerings designed to help them migrate to the cloud.
The Aura Communication Manager portfolio is designed to support instant messaging delivery, presence, voice over internet protocol unified messaging, audio and video conferencing, collaboration and contact center functions through a cloud environment.
Avaya and its value-added resellers and integrators also market collab9’s FedRAMP-authorized unified communications platform.