Applied Voice & Speech Technologies has integrated a unified communications technology with collab9 with cloud-based UC infrastructure to offer a UC-as-a-service platform to government organizations.
AVST said Tuesday both companies aim to help public sector customers accelerate migration to cloud environments through the UCaaS offering as part of a partnership announced in August.
Steve Boberski, vice president of business development at collab9, said AVST’s technology works to complement the UC product suite from collab9 in support of government cloud transformation efforts.
Tom Minifie, chief technology officer of AVST, said the company designed its CX-E communications platform to help increase productivity of individuals, groups and organizations.
Collab9 received moderate authority-to-operate certification for its UC cloud service last year through FedRAMP.
AVST, collab9 Unveil Joint Cloud Unified Communications Platform
