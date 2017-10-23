Amazon Web Services and the California Polytechnic State University will launch a new transformation hub designed to streamline the evolution of digital systems throughout the education, government and nonprofit sectors using cloud technologies.
Cal Poly said in a report that the AWS-powered Digital Transformation Hub will adopt innovation techniques from Amazon Web Services and integrate those strategies with the university’s subject matter expertise.
DT-Hub will create innovation communities involving California state and local government units and commercial innovators to help address real-world digital transformation challenges within the public sector.
California State University will also work with the innovation communities to help mitigate innovation challenges including the development of efficient methods for storage and the reduction of agricultural research costs.
“We have the unique opportunity to use our Learn by Doing philosophy to … define the standard for digital transformation in government, education and nonprofits,” said Jeffrey Armstrong, president of Cal Poly.
Teresa Carlson, vice president of AWS’ worldwide public sector, said that the DT-Hub development will offer a learning opportunity for students at Cal Poly to develop skills needed to address real-world challenges.
AWS-Cal Poly Team Unveils Transformation Hub Built to Further Digital Systems Using Cloud Tech
