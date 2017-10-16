Amazon Web Services has partnered with the Organization of American States to facilitate meant to engage and educate OSA member states on cybersecurity.
AWS and OAS will collaborate to develop white papers on cybersecurity strategies, policies, implement legislative initiatives and participate in cyber-related events in independent states that support the organization across the Americas, the company said Friday.
The alliance also plan to conduct webinars focused on cybersecurity and information technology transformation programs in English, Spanish and Portugese languages.
OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro and Jeff Kratz, general manager of AWS business operations in Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean, signed the partnership agreement during the National Cybersecurity Alliance event held in Washington.
The company noted that OAS has provided educational, regional leadership, policy engagement support to the organization’s 35 member states.
AWS Forms Cybersecurity Partnership With Organization of American States
