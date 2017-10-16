AWS, Microsoft Launch Deep Learning Library for Developers

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft have introduced a deep learning library to help developers prototype, create, train and deploy machine learning models for cloud computing tools, edge devices and mobile applications.
The Gluon library currently serves as an interface for the Apache MXNet deep learning framework and will be updated to support Microsoft’s open-source, deep-learning toolkit called Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit, the company said Thursday.
Microsoft added the partnership released Gluon’s reference specification in a move to facilitate the platform’s integration with other deep learning engines.
Gluon is designed to address the complexity associated with machine learning model development and training.
Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of AWS’ artificial intelligence arm, said that AWS and Microsoft seek to help developers create machine learning models with the same ease as app development.
