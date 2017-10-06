The U.K. ministry of defense has updated its maritime support delivery framework contract with BAE Systems to cover all classes of vessels homeported at the Portsmouth Naval Base including two new Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.
BAE Systems said Thursday that its engineers from the Solent region will support the U.K. navy’s carriers and the rest of the Portsmouth-based fleet including HMS Queen Elizabeth and the future HMS Prince of Wales as part of the potential $179.7 million contract modification.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will continue to undergo sea trials prior to its commissioning later this year while the HMS Prince of Wales is slated to arrive in Portsmouth by 2019.
The contract modification represents a portion of the $1.3 billion Common Support Model agreement which creates a framework for comprehensive support services throughout the U.K. navy fleet of warships and other vessels.
“The Common Support Model represents a collaborative way of working, placing industry shoulder to shoulder with the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defense, and we are looking forward to implementing it across all classes of ships we support at Portsmouth,” said David Mitchard, managing director of maritime services at BAE Systems.
BAE Systems to Support All UK Navy Vessels at Portsmouth Naval Base
The U.K. ministry of defense has updated its maritime support delivery framework contract with BAE Systems to cover all classes of vessels homeported at the Portsmouth Naval Base including two new Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.
BAE Systems said Thursday that its engineers from the Solent region will support the U.K. navy’s carriers and the rest of the Portsmouth-based fleet including HMS Queen Elizabeth and the future HMS Prince of Wales as part of the potential $179.7 million contract modification.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will continue to undergo sea trials prior to its commissioning later this year while the HMS Prince of Wales is slated to arrive in Portsmouth by 2019.
The contract modification represents a portion of the $1.3 billion Common Support Model agreement which creates a framework for comprehensive support services throughout the U.K. navy fleet of warships and other vessels.
“The Common Support Model represents a collaborative way of working, placing industry shoulder to shoulder with the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defense, and we are looking forward to implementing it across all classes of ships we support at Portsmouth,” said David Mitchard, managing director of maritime services at BAE Systems.