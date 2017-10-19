BAE Systems has updated command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems on the 5,000th mine-resistant tactical vehicle that company built for U.S. military and allied forces.
The company said Thursday it performed the C4I upgrades through the Tactical Vehicle Engineering and Prototyping Support Services program managed by the U.S. Navy‘s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic.
The program also works to address U.S. Army objectives to increase the performance of tactical vehicle fleet and situational awareness for soldiers.
Upgrades cover communications, intercom, mobile network and soldier protective systems for MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles, MaxxPro Dash ambulances and RG-31 platforms.
BAE conducts systems integration work at a company facility in Summerville, South Carolina.
BAE Updates C4I Systems of 5,000th Mine-Resistant Vehicle
