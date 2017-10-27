Battelle has completed a 15-year project to store carbon dioxide at American Electric Power‘s coal-fired power plant in West Virginia.
The nonprofit research and development organization said Thursday it initiated the carbon capture and storage project at Mountaineer Plant in 2002 with funds from the Energy Department‘s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
Neeraj Gupta, Battelle senior research leader, said the CCS program tested carbon dioxide storage capacity, injectivity and safe containment at an operational power plant.
The project also aimed to validate that carbon dioxide storage can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
AEP picked Battelle to lead the geologic storage of carbon dioxide, which involved the injection of carbon dioxide into two injection zones, post-injection monitoring and site closure.
Battelle was also selected as lead contractor of an effort to assess the commercialization of CCS.
Battelle Concludes Carbon Dioxide Storage Project at AEP Power Plant
Battelle has completed a 15-year project to store carbon dioxide at American Electric Power‘s coal-fired power plant in West Virginia.
The nonprofit research and development organization said Thursday it initiated the carbon capture and storage project at Mountaineer Plant in 2002 with funds from the Energy Department‘s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
Neeraj Gupta, Battelle senior research leader, said the CCS program tested carbon dioxide storage capacity, injectivity and safe containment at an operational power plant.
The project also aimed to validate that carbon dioxide storage can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
AEP picked Battelle to lead the geologic storage of carbon dioxide, which involved the injection of carbon dioxide into two injection zones, post-injection monitoring and site closure.
Battelle was also selected as lead contractor of an effort to assess the commercialization of CCS.