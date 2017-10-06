Bloomberg Report: Professional Services Deals Top List of GovCon Opportunities in FY 2018

A new report by Bloomberg Government predicts that professional services contracts will be the U.S. federal government’s highest paying deals for fiscal year 2018, with eight opportunities valued at $152.3 billion in total.
The fourth annual Top 20 Opportunities report also ranks information technology and logistics and maintenance requirements as leading categories, Bloomberg said Thursday.
The report lists the 20 most lucrative solicitations that the federal government will likely issue in FY 2018 and includes analysis on opportunities by agency, market and estimated release date.
Twelve of the top opportunities, totaling $124.1 billion, will be awarded by the Defense Department, while the remaining eight contracts, worth a combined $86.9 billion, are with civilian agencies.
Solicitations for most of the opportunities are scheduled for release early in the fiscal year, according to the report.
The Bloomberg study also found that the government’s contract award backlog increased from the same time last year.
