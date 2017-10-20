Boeing has invested in Near Earth Autonomy to help the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company further develop autonomous platforms for aerial and ground vehicles.
Boeing said Thursday it made the investment through its ventures arm HorizonX and partnered with Near Earth Autonomy to explore new unmanned platforms for use in urban mobility and other emerging market applications.
“The Boeing HorizonX investment will accelerate the development of robust products and enable access to a broader portfolio of applications for aerial autonomy,” said Sanjiv Singh, CEO of Near Earth Autonomy.
Near Earth Autonomy, which spun off from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, works with the Office of Naval Research to build an unmanned aerial cargo delivery system for the Marines.
The company also collaborated with the U.S. Army in 2010 to facilitate an autonomous helicopter flight.
Boeing Invests in Near Earth Autonomy to Support Unmanned Tech Devt
Boeing has invested in Near Earth Autonomy to help the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company further develop autonomous platforms for aerial and ground vehicles.
Boeing said Thursday it made the investment through its ventures arm HorizonX and partnered with Near Earth Autonomy to explore new unmanned platforms for use in urban mobility and other emerging market applications.
“The Boeing HorizonX investment will accelerate the development of robust products and enable access to a broader portfolio of applications for aerial autonomy,” said Sanjiv Singh, CEO of Near Earth Autonomy.
Near Earth Autonomy, which spun off from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, works with the Office of Naval Research to build an unmanned aerial cargo delivery system for the Marines.
The company also collaborated with the U.S. Army in 2010 to facilitate an autonomous helicopter flight.