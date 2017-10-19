Box to Help FDA Implement Cloud Content Mgmt Platform

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has selected Redwood City, California-based Box to provide a cloud content management platform for FDA’s information technology modernization project.
Sonny Hashmi, managing director of Box’s global government business, wrote in a blog entry posted Thursday the company will help FDA digitize and automate processes that leverage content portal for agency personnel to collaborate and exchange data with internal and external parties.
He added the company will also build cybersecurity and administrative tools designed to protect and manage sensitive agency information.
FDA also seeks to increase its collaboration with third-party organizations that support pharmaceutical audits, reviews and discoveries at the agency, according to Hashimi.
Box will also work to help the agency address fragmentation in document and content management processes.
