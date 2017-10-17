CACI International to Support Army CERDEC’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Unit; Ken Asbury Comments

Ken Asbury
CACI International has secured a spot on a potential five-year, $480 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to aid the night vision and electronic sensors directorate of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research Development and Engineering Center.
The company said Tuesday that it will support NVESD’s efforts to develop and integrate various technologies to military and national responder teams around the world.
Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said that the company has committed to supply technologies that can help U.S. troops fulfill missions against evolving threats.
CACI is one of 10 companies that will compete for operational integration, technical development and support task orders from the Army as part of the multiple-award IDIQ issued in August.
NVESD offers access to new technologies and determines the capability needs of appropriate communities to support Army, intelligence, joint expeditionary, special operations and other mission-focused activities.
