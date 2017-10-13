Carahsoft to Offer Aqua Security’s Container Security Platform via GSA Schedule

Aqua Security and Carahsoft Technology have entered a partnership that allows the latter company to resell Aqua’s container security platform to government customers via the General Services Administration‘s Schedule contract vehicle.
The Aqua Container Security Platform is designed to provide security support for containerized environments and multiple orchestration environments, for both on-premises and public cloud deployments, Aqua said Thursday.
The platform also works to apply intelligent defaults, machine learning and threat research to protect container-based applications throughout their lifecycle.
Craig Clark, senior director of sales at Aqua, said the two companies aim to help federal customers meet compliance requirements through the container security offering.
Aqua launched the container security tool in May 2016 and has since acquired multiple commercial customers.
