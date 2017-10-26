CDW‘s government division has won a $12.7 million delivery order for general purpose laptops to support the U.S. Marine Corps‘ migration to Windows 10 operating system.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the company will supply 16,033 laptops to the service branch and is scheduled to complete deliveries by March 30, 2018.
USMC will obligate the full amount of its order at the time of award from fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 procurement funds.
The service branch received four offers for the firm-fixed-price order through NASA‘s Solutions Enterprise Wide Procurement website.
Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW offers technology products and services to the government, business, government, education and healthcare sectors.
CDW to Supply Laptops for Marine Corps’ Windows 10 Transition Effort
