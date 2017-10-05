CEA Technologies Awarded $115M Contract to Update Australian Frigate Radar

CEA Technologies has secured a potential $115 million contract to update the radar system of the Australian navy’s Anzac-class frigates.
The company will produce and deliver CEAFAR2-L air search radars for installation on the frigates, Australia’s defense department said Wednesday.
Christopher Pyne, Australian minister for defense industry, said the department aims to help its defense force adapt to air and missile threats through the radar modernization effort.
Pyne added the new radar technology reflects a collaboration between department and CEA Technologies over the past 15 years.
The contract is part of a $312.2 million program to modernize Anzac-class frigates and integrate new radars into the fleet.
