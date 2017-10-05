CenturyLink Unveils New Center to Facilitate IT Devt Collaboration; Erich Sanchack Comments

Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink has opened a new facility in Arlington, Virginia, that seeks to provide the company and its partners a workspace to build and demonstrate platforms and capabilities designed to help federal agency clients meet information technology requirements and implement digital transformation initiatives, ExecutiveBiz has learned.
Erich Sanchack, senior vice president and general manager of CenturyLink’s federal solutions business, said in a statement the Customer Experience Center aims to provide the company, its partners and clients a collaborative environment to tailor and demonstrate platforms against customer use cases.
Dean Douglas, president of enterprise markets at CenturyLink, joined Sanchack, industry partners and clients during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally unveil the new center at the firm’s federal government solutions office in Virginia.
CenturyLink also demonstrated its cybersecurity analysis systems, predictive and big data analytics tools during the event and introduced its newly renovated network operations center.
“Transformation requires best-in-breed configuration and change management principles that enable agencies to perpetually monitor and insert next-generation technologies into their networks,” noted Sanchack, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
He added that some technology platforms now leverage big data analytics to help address the country’s opioid abuse crisis.
CenturyLink is in the process of securing regulatory clearances to complete its pending $34 billion acquisition of Level 3 Communications this month.
