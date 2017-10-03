CGI has received a potential five-year, $68.2 million contract to support enterprise data center and disaster recovery efforts of the office of the chief information officer at the U.S. Agency for International Development.
The company said Monday it will also help USAID implement the Unify360 enterprise software platform in an effort to transition the agency’s data centers to a hybrid cloud environment.
“CGI is honored to have the opportunity to help spearhead the digital transformation of USAID’s current enterprise data center and disaster recovery efforts,” said Kenyon Wells, a CGI senior vice president.
Unify360’s cloud provisioning tools are designed to help agency users view the server domain and evaluate the impact of modifications through the continual adoption of latest strategies and technologies.
CGI Secures $68M USAID Cloud Data Center Support Contract
