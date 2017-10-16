The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program‘s new “tailored” baseline process is designed to accelerate security assessments and certification of cloud service providers with software-as-a-service platforms, Cisco‘s Larry Payne wrote in a blog entry posted Thursday.
Payne, vice president of public sector sales at Cisco, said the FedRAMP Tailored program seeks to reduce from 125 to 36 the number of security controls that low-impact, SaaS cloud providers need to comply with as part of the approval process.
He added the reduction in security controls could help lower upfront costs for cloud vendors that aim to offer their cloud platforms to government agencies.
“As FedRAMP continues to evolve and other vendors become certified, government officials will have a greater opportunity to keep up with the latest digital trends – all the while keeping cybersecurity core to its IT strategy.”
Cisco’s Larry Payne: FedRAMP ‘Tailored’ Reduces Security Control Requirements for Low-Impact Cloud Services
