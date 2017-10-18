CNSI to Build CMS Medicaid Advantage Encounter Data Processing System; Adnan Ahmed Comments

Adnan Ahmed
CNSI has received a potential $35 million contract to help the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services develop, engineer and maintain a technology platform to process medical claims data on Medicare Advantage or Part C beneficiaries.
The company said Tuesday it aims to build a next-generation Encounter Data Processing System for the agency to collect and analyze records that contain diagnostic and clinical information from healthcare providers.
“Our EDPS team has done incredible work and I’m so pleased to see CMS recognize the experience, expertise, and results by awarding CNSI a contract to develop the next generation of the system,” Adnan Ahmed, co-founder and president of CNSI.
CMS’ current EDPS is designed with a CNSI-built encounter processing engine and the company has helped maintain the system over the past five years.
The company also supported the implementation of an Amazon Web Services-hosted system architecture for the agency’s claims processing platform.
Vijay Mishra, senior vice president of federal programs at CNSI, said the company has played a role in multiple large-scale health information technology projects over the past decade.
The contract is for four and a half of years of work.
