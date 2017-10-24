Cobham Gets Contract for KF-X Conformal Antenna Suite Production

Korean Aerospace Industries has awarded Cobham‘s antenna systems business a contract to provide conformal antenna for South Korea’s future multirole fighter aircraft.
The antenna suite is designed to provide communication, navigation and identification functionalities to the KF-X jet, Cobham said Oct. 17.
David Bulley, vice president and general manager at Cobham Antenna Systems, noted the strategic importance of the KF-X program and said the company’s antenna technology will work to facilitate bespoke CNI capabilities for the indigenous aircraft.
Conformal antennas are built to be embedded into an aircraft’s “skin” with the aim of enhancing aerodynamics and reducing drag and the need for lifecycle repair.
KAI previously awarded a $9 million contract to Cobham to provide missile eject launcher units for the KF-X fleet by 2020.
