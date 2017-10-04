A CSRA subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $24.5 million contract to provide a range of support services to the engineering and analysis division of the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water.
SRA International will help OW design and implement studies as well as develop and validate laboratory methods for environmental sample analysis under the follow-on contract, CSRA said Tuesday.
Work also covers data management, quality control, rulemaking and regulatory implementation, quality assurance, training and outreach program support.
Paul Nedzbala, executive vice president of CSRA’s health and civil group, said the company has supported EPA engineering and analysis efforts over the past four decades.
Nedzbala added the company’s scientific team will work to help the agency ensure the safety of water resources in the country.
EPA’s engineering and analysis division oversees the implementation of regulations and publication of analytical methods under the Clean Water Act.
CSRA Subsidiary Lands 5-Year EPA Analytics, Engineering Support Extension
A CSRA subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $24.5 million contract to provide a range of support services to the engineering and analysis division of the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water.
SRA International will help OW design and implement studies as well as develop and validate laboratory methods for environmental sample analysis under the follow-on contract, CSRA said Tuesday.
Work also covers data management, quality control, rulemaking and regulatory implementation, quality assurance, training and outreach program support.
Paul Nedzbala, executive vice president of CSRA’s health and civil group, said the company has supported EPA engineering and analysis efforts over the past four decades.
Nedzbala added the company’s scientific team will work to help the agency ensure the safety of water resources in the country.
EPA’s engineering and analysis division oversees the implementation of regulations and publication of analytical methods under the Clean Water Act.