Dave Buss
The U.S. Navy has awarded Cubic‘s global defense segment four delivery orders worth $22 million combined to provide game-based training courseware for the military service’s Littoral Combat Ship program.
Cubic said Wednesday the Immersive Virtual Shipboard Environment for LCS works to help trainees perform multiple tasks in a simulated three-dimensional environment.
The company plans to add virtual content and features to the current LCS training platform under the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning initiative.
Dave Buss, president at Cubic Global Defense and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company works to fully integrate learning science and technology in a push to address customer requirements.
The delivery orders were issued under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and IVSE development efforts occur at a company facility in Orlando.
Cubic Gets Additional Navy Game-Based Courseware Orders; Dave Buss Comments
