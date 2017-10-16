Mike Twyman
A Cubic subsidiary has received a foreign military sales contract worth more than $5 million to deliver satellite communication platforms in support of New Zealand’s military.
GATR Technologies will supply 7.9-feet inflatable satellite antennas, associated hardware, spares and training to aid New Zealand’s Network Enabled Army program, Cubic said Monday.
The company will also deploy a time division multiple access network within the New Zealand defense force’s existing and future infrastructure under the contract.
Mike Twyman, president of Cubic’s mission solutions business unit, said GATR’s inflatable antenna is designed to provide portability and ease of use to warfighters.
The NEA program is intended to optimize New Zealand’s command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensor systems to boost assistance for deployed land forces.
Cubic Gets New Zealand Satcom Tech FMS Contract; Mike Twyman Comments
Mike Twyman
A Cubic subsidiary has received a foreign military sales contract worth more than $5 million to deliver satellite communication platforms in support of New Zealand’s military.
GATR Technologies will supply 7.9-feet inflatable satellite antennas, associated hardware, spares and training to aid New Zealand’s Network Enabled Army program, Cubic said Monday.
The company will also deploy a time division multiple access network within the New Zealand defense force’s existing and future infrastructure under the contract.
Mike Twyman, president of Cubic’s mission solutions business unit, said GATR’s inflatable antenna is designed to provide portability and ease of use to warfighters.
The NEA program is intended to optimize New Zealand’s command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensor systems to boost assistance for deployed land forces.