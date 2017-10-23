Dave Buss
Cubic’s global defense business provided its exercise control software platform during the three-week military exercise that kicked off on Sept. 11 in Sweden.
Company personnel installed and helped operate the Cubic-built CATS Metrix exercise control software in two mobile trailers deployed in Stockholm and Malardalen regions as part of Exercise Aurora 2017 that concluded on Sept. 29, Cubic said Monday.
The Swedish land warfare center used CATS Metrix to track, control and assess brigade-level exercises as well as facilitate after action review activities.
“Cubic is proud to have supported Sweden’s largest training exercise with our exercise control software and personnel,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.
Buss, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, noted the company is pleased to support the Swedish armed forces’ readiness efforts through its training system that works to assess tactics and goals in live exercises.
Aurora 17 is an annual exercise that seeks to build up the Swedish military’s defense capabilities.
At least 19,000 Swedish military personnel and representatives from the U.S., France, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and Norway participated in the annual event.
Cubic Offers Exercise Control Software for Sweden’s Military Exercise; Dave Buss Comments
Dave Buss
Cubic’s global defense business provided its exercise control software platform during the three-week military exercise that kicked off on Sept. 11 in Sweden.
Company personnel installed and helped operate the Cubic-built CATS Metrix exercise control software in two mobile trailers deployed in Stockholm and Malardalen regions as part of Exercise Aurora 2017 that concluded on Sept. 29, Cubic said Monday.
The Swedish land warfare center used CATS Metrix to track, control and assess brigade-level exercises as well as facilitate after action review activities.
“Cubic is proud to have supported Sweden’s largest training exercise with our exercise control software and personnel,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.
Buss, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, noted the company is pleased to support the Swedish armed forces’ readiness efforts through its training system that works to assess tactics and goals in live exercises.
Aurora 17 is an annual exercise that seeks to build up the Swedish military’s defense capabilities.
At least 19,000 Swedish military personnel and representatives from the U.S., France, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and Norway participated in the annual event.